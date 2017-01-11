  Pounda Parikias,Paros Island Greece,84400

What is

Paros Kite Pro Center?

We like to consider Paros Kite Pro Center as a meeting-point for those that share the same passion with us. Our main goal is to create an environment that makes our friends and customers enjoy their holidays, kiteboarding and every further passion that they share with us for water-sports

Our Lessons

As a member of the International Kiteboarding Organization (IKO) and the German Federation of Watersports (VDWS) we make sure to provide the highest standards of safety and improvement during our Kiteboarding Lessons. Lessons are provided for total beginners, intermediate levels and advanced riding skills

Kids go Kiteboarding

Our Kids Kiteboarding lessons are held by our specific for training Kids educated IKO instructors. Specific equipment and...
Group Lessons

Our Private lessons are offered for all levels of Kiteboaring, total beginner up to advanced tricks. The most intensive way to...
Private Lessons

Our kite club also offers private instructions that allows students to work with an instructor one-on-one for maximum progress.
Learn to Fly With Safety!

What We Offer for You

For the past 17 years, we have developed a range of services targeting all levels of Kiteboarders. Advanced levels and beginners, women, men, children, parents or just beach lovers. We provide one of the best instructions and rental services in the world!

Group Lessons
With more than 16 years of experience in teaching Kiteboarding we are the right choice if you want to learn how to practice Kiteboarding
MaximalKite Clinics
You have a WOO but have difficulties to raise the height of your jumps? You want to add rotations and boardoffs to your jumps, practice your first kiteloop or get some style into your old school tricks? We have it all!
Rescue Service
RESCUE SERVICE
To secure the safety of our students and independent customers, we always have our rescue service in place when Kiteboarders are in the water. We secure that in any case of emergency we can reach you in the fastest way possible
Rentals
Always want to have the right Kite size? Don’t want to worry about having to buy the latest kite every Year? Want to swap from twintip to directional when the wind is dropping. Our Rental services will make sure that you never have to worry about your setup.
Private Lessons
Our Private lessons are offered for all levels of Kiteboaring, total beginner up to advanced tricks. The most intensive way to improve your level at your individual pace
Other Watersports
No Wind, No Problem! We offer Scuba Diving, Wakeboard, Waterski, Flyboard, Inflatable Toys, SUP and many more other Water-Sports!
Meet Our Team

Our team of certified and experienced instructors values the individuality of every kite student, be it in a group or private lesson. Our groups of 2 students with one instructor are very intensive, but some students still prefer the undivided attention of their instructor. With origin from all over the world we teach in English, Greek, French, German, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese. We have a lot of experience in teaching kids and make them feel safe and have fun.

Rescue Service!

More Watersports
SUP More Watersports
SUP

Boat Tour More Watersports
Boat Tour

Inflatables More Watersports
Inflatables

 PAROS KITE PRO CENTER IS WAITING FOR YOU!

