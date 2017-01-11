What is
Paros Kite Pro Center?
We like to consider Paros Kite Pro Center as a meeting-point for those that share the same passion with us. Our main goal is to create an environment that makes our friends and customers enjoy their holidays, kiteboarding and every further passion that they share with us for water-sports
Group Lessons
Private Lessons
What We Offer for You
For the past 17 years, we have developed a range of services targeting all levels of Kiteboarders. Advanced levels and beginners, women, men, children, parents or just beach lovers. We provide one of the best instructions and rental services in the world!
To secure the safety of our students and independent customers, we always have our rescue service in place when Kiteboarders are in the water. We secure that in any case of emergency we can reach you in the fastest way possible
Our team of certified and experienced instructors values the individuality of every kite student, be it in a group or private lesson. Our groups of 2 students with one instructor are very intensive, but some students still prefer the undivided attention of their instructor. With origin from all over the world we teach in English, Greek, French, German, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese. We have a lot of experience in teaching kids and make them feel safe and have fun.